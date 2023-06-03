Golden Nuggets: Bring on minicamp!

“He has our DNA that we’re looking for on defense,” Bullocks said. “We’re looking for a guy that’s physical, that’s smart, that can finish. When you look at Ji’Ayir, he’s versatile. He can line up on all three levels of the defense. He can line up on the line of scrimmage. He can rush off the edge. He can drop back a level and play man coverage. He can play zone as well. And he can also drop back into the post and show that range and go get the football.”

“It will now begin on June 6, with practices at 10:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday and 10:50 a.m. PT on Wednesday. Both sessions will be open to the media....Initially scheduled to be a three-day minicamp, the 49ers will likely give players the third day off from practice, as they have done in previous years, and hold a family day before breaking for the summer. Veteran players won’t report back to the team until training camp begins in late July.”

“But the difference with him playing with Talanoa Hufanga, you can tell how close they were from a communication standpoint on the football field,” Bullocks added. “Huf had grown as a football player, now we’re looking at Tashaun, I’m telling Ji’Ayir, ‘Hey I want you to stay in both of those guys’ hip pockets and learn from those guys.’ Physically and mentally as well....Looking at Tashuan, he does a good job taking younger guys up under his wing and coaching them up. Really, Tashaun, he’s a coach on the field and to have a player like that to be a coach on the field, because I might not always be there. That helps a lot.”

“So, when you look Talanoa Hufanga, he played at a high level last year, he did give us some plays as well, some explosive plays, but you can identify what was the issue, and the issue was, I guarantee you is from utilizing our weapons where it’s playing with poor eyes. And you hear me always say, ‘Poor eyes equals poor technique.’ Or where it’s using my hands when I’m taking all blocks. Using my hips, getting in and out of breaks and man coverage.”