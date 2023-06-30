A look at which 49ers have the best odds to win an award this season

Training camp dates have been announced, which means football is around the corner. Even though pads haven’t been put on for NFL players, that doesn’t stop Las Vegas from setting odds for season player awards.

What are the chances that Nick Bosa repeats as Defensive Player of the Year? Can Christian McCaffrey seal an Offensive Player of the Year award? What about a 49er winning the coveted Most Valuable Player award? Let’s take a peek at the odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP

As usual, Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite at +700. Right on his heels are Joe Burrow (+750), Josh Allen (+800), and Jalen Hurts (+1100). Quarterbacks will always be the favorites to win MVP.

But what about the 49ers? Which player has the best odds to win MVP? That would be Brock Purdy at +4500, which is tied with Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett.

Funny enough, Trey Lance is right behind them at +5000 and is tied with Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, and Jordan Love.

Christian McCaffrey is the first non-quarterback listed at +8000, for what it’s worth.

Prediction:

No 49er is walking away with this award, unfortunately. With the high-end quarterback play in the NFL, it would take a near-impossible set of circumstances. I’ll take Joe Burrow this year.

OPOY

After the year McCaffrey put together in his short time as a 49er, +1300 isn’t the long odds they appear to be. That’s good for the third-best odds behind Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. McCaffrey’s chances will come down to health, but he has as good of a chance as anyone.

Prediction:

The stars are aligning for Justin Jefferson to win his first OPOY award. Contract year, some extra targets with Adam Theilen departing, and the most yards for any receiver headed into his year 24 season. Kevin O’Connell wants to throw the football, and Jefferson will benefit from it with his finest season as a pro.

DPOY

Bosa being listed fourth at +1200 is a bit of a slap in the face. Micah Parsons (+650), Myles Garrett (+750), and T.J. Watt (+850) all are ahead of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. All three are extremely talented, no doubt, but I’d place Bosa ahead of Watt.

Fred Warner is listed at +4500 and is tied with Joey Bosa.

Prediction:

Let’s get homer! Bosa wins his second consecutive award coming off a huge extension that will be signed right before training camp.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

After the 49ers draft, no one can win this award. Sorry, Jake Moody. Bijan Robinson is leading the pack at +250. Bryce Young (+500), Anthony Richardson (+600), and CJ Stroud (+750) all follow Robinson.

An interesting pick is Jordan Addison at +1700 for the same reasons I think Jefferson wins OPOY. High-volume passing, steps into a vacated role and will be utilized given his draft capital.

Prediction:

This is Bijan’s award. The Falcons will utilize him on the ground and catching the ball. Arthur Smith turned Tyler Allgeier into a solid option on the ground last season. Expect bigger results with Robinson.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson is the betting favorite at +350. This is much more difficult to predict. The 49ers selected Ji’Ayir Brown with their highest selection in the draft, but the only 49er listed with odds is Dee Winters at +10000.

Prediction:

I’ll take Devon Witherspoon from Seattle at +900. He’s in the best situation to succeed of the top four players listed.

Comeback Player of the Year

This is Damar Hamlin’s award. Hamlin is listed at -500. Stepping on the field ensures his victory. The award should be renamed for him. Enough said.

Funny enough, Jimmy Garoppolo (+3000) is listed ahead of Sam Darnold (+3000) and Trey Lance (+3500). Brock Purdy isn’t listed.

Coach of the Year

After the season and the additions to the Lions, Dan Campbell is the betting favorite for COY at +850. Followed by Sean Payton (+900), Matt Eberflus (+1100), and Arthur Smith (+1400).

Kyle Shanahan is listed at +3000 along with John Harbaugh and Sean McVay. It’ll be tough sledding for Shanahan if the Lions, Broncos, Bears, Falcons, Jets, or Panthers make the playoffs as those coaches will draw consideration.

Prediction:

Give me Mike McDaniel at +2000. The offense will be high-powered, as long as Tua is healthy, and the defense made considerable additions.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.