Golden Nuggets: Is that... the Jalen Graham hype train getting ready to leave the station?

“I’ve heard very good things about the team’s last draft pick, linebacker Jalen Graham from Purdue. He’s sharp and picked up the defense very quickly. I’m not predicting he’ll be a Week 1 starter, but if there’s an injury to any of the top three linebackers — Warner, Dre Greenlaw or Oren Burks — there’s a chance Graham could line up at strongside linebacker the way Azeez Al-Shaair did as a rookie in 2019.......

All of the rookies can stay at the team hotel — the Santa Clara Marriott — through the preseason. After that, they’re out of the nest.”

“I dispute the notion that the 49ers have soured on Trey Lance,” Maiocco said on KNBR. “I think personally, in my opinion, they like him now more than they ever had since they’ve had him with the 49ers, but they just don’t know how he will perform. Nobody knows how he’ll perform if given the opportunity.

“I think Darnold is in the same position. They like him a lot. There’s a lot of talent there. We’ve talked about how he can throw the football. They just don’t know about him either, how he’d perform if given the opportunity in this offense.”

“ESPN’s Michael Clay and Seth Walder placed the 49ers as the eighth-best roster in the league. They’re behind the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals, Cowboys and Chargers.

A dominant front seven is listed as the 49ers’ best unit, while the offensive line checks in as the worst.

Here are a handful of things that need to happen this season for San Francisco’s roster to outperform its preseason rank.”

“...a recent study named him as the No. 1 play-caller in the NFL in regards to formation efficiency and market expectations over the last six years.”