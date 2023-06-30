Former 49ers 3rd round pick signs with the Rams

Jordan Schultz reported that former 49ers third round draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Witherspoon appeared in 13 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers the previous two seasons, but had enough rough patches and inconsistencies to get bench and eventually lose his starting spot.

Witherspoon did not play another game with the Steelers last year after he found himself lined up against A.J. Brown, where Ahkello surrendered 83 yards on five receptions, including two touchdowns. He gave up four touchdowns in four games.

Now, the Rams will call on the 6-foot-2 cornerback to replace some guy named Jalen Ramsey. The 49ers face the Rams in Los Angeles in Week 2. So, we could see Witherspoon lining up against Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, assuming he can beat out a sixth-round rookie and a couple of other younger cornerbacks on the roster.

I’ll never forget how impactful Witherspoon was for the first month of the 2019 season. Before he was injured, Witherspoon was on his way to a stellar season. But he couldn’t escape the ups and downs, and the negatives outweighed the positives, leading to losing his starting spot twice.