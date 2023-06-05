Golden Nuggets: Bring on mini camp

“Speaking with former NFL offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, respected sports medicine doctor Jess Flynn, who has worked with NFL teams, shared that the 49ers should expect Purdy to return to his former self once back from injury.”

“It’s going to be interesting,” Willis said. “Obviously, they are not going to have the same exact defense they’ve had for a while working together which sometimes can bring uncertainty. However, they still have the veteran leadership in [linebacker] Fred [Warner] and Arik. I’m looking forward to them to continue to play a high level of football.

“A big, round number is coming; Bosa should be the first defensive player in league history to average more than $30 million per season on a multiyear deal.”

“With Mason already having success as a first and second-down back, the second-year running back could see a bump in playing time if he proves to be a capable third-down weapon as a receiver, opening the arsenal of plays that Kyle Shanahan can call when he’s on the field.”