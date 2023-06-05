49ers work out XFL QB Jack Coan

The 49ers won’t have their final OTA practices this week, which is business as usual. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it a habit of doing so and then replacing those practices with a mandatory minicamp, which will consist of two practices that take place on June 6 and 7.

The Niners are looking to add an extra arm, perhaps. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team is working out Jack Coan, who played in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Coan finished seventh in the league in passing yards, where he threw six touchdowns and six interceptions for 254 yards on 5.8 yards per attempt. Coan, 24, went undrafted in 2022 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts. The 6’3, 218 pound quarterback has not thrown a pass in the NFL.

The former Notre Dame and Wisconsin signal-caller is likely a summer/camp arm to take some of the workload off Trey Lance and Sam Darnold’s plate if the Niners aren’t satisfied with Brandon Allen.