Trent Williams tops PFF’s list of 30 players over the age of 30

Pro Football Focus released a list of their top 30 players over the age of 30. There was an astounding amount of star power on the list, which was topped off by the man tasked with protecting the blindside for the 49ers.

Trent Williams claimed the top spot over the likes of Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, and a handful of other star players. A well-deserved nod given the way that Williams has dominated during his stint in San Francisco.

PFF has rated Williams as the highest graded player over the last three seasons, including his remarkable 2021 season. That campaign he posted an overall grade of 96.6, which is the highest season grade ever recorded by PFF at any position.

Here is an eye-popping statistic to put in perspective just how transcendent he has been over the last couple of seasons. Over the last two seasons, Williams has recorded 1,146 pass blocking snaps. He only allowed a sack on two of them. Two, out of 1,146. An unheard of level of dependability for a player who has been responsible for keeping a revolving door of players at the quarterback position upright.

Another nod to Williams’ greatness are the players who he placed in front of on this list, most notably Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald is on a short list of players in the discussion of the greatest defensive players to ever play the sport, and has shown no signs of slowing down even at 32 years old. As great as he has been, Williams has been better.

Some other notable names that Williams edged out include Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Both players who are widely regarded as the gold standard at their respective positions.

Williams will be 35 years old as he heads into his 13th season in the NFL this fall, but fortunately for the 49ers his game has aged like a fine wine. He has put together one of the most impressive stretches we have ever seen from an offensive lineman over the last couple of seasons, and there is no reason to expect a drop-off in performance anytime soon.