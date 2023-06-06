49ers sign DL Darryl Johnson; release WR Shae Wyatt

The 49ers first mandatory minicamp practice is underway. Nick Bosa is on hand for an uncommon light rainy day in June. Ahead of the practice, the Niners announced a pair of moves.

The team signed defensive lineman Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. Johnson, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in 38 games. He started one of those, and has 21 tackles and two sacks in his career.

Johnson has also been rostered by the Carolina Panthers, and the Seattle Seahawks after being waived by Carolina where he appeared in four games.

To make room for Johnson, the 49ers waived undrafted free agent wide receiver Shae Wyatt, who signed with San Francisco on May 2, 2023, out of Tulane University. Releasing a wideout at this point does little to hurt the depth at the position for the 49ers.