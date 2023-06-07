49ers work out the XFL’s leading receiver Jahcour Pearson

The 49ers are working out the XFL’s leading wide receiver Jahcour Pearson. That’s the second time this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz and Larry Kreuger. Pearson finished the XFL’s regular season as the league leader in receptions with 60. He also had 670 yards and four touchdowns.

Someone needs to sign Jahcour Pearson! He ended the #XFL regular season with a league-leading 60 receptions for 670 yards and 4 TDs alongside QB Ben DiNucci! pic.twitter.com/cIcYVZPUeN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 26, 2023

Pearson was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the XFL, and plays like the one above are why. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, but his former XFL coach, Jim Haslett, has reportedly clocked Pearson at 4.28, which would be faster than Tyreek Hill.

Of course, hand times should be taken with a grain of salt, but that gives you an idea of the type of speed Pearson possesses. He was with the 49ers at their rookie camp, where this play made the rounds:

XFL star WR Jahcour Pearson putting on the BURNERS at #49ers rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/uAFClImLlx — (@TheSFNiners) May 15, 2023

The Niners hold their final mandatory minicamp practice today before their summer break. If Pearson is signed, that means he’d have a chance to earn a roster spot come training camp.