49ers work out the XFL’s leading receiver Jahcour Pearson

Pearson looks like the gadget type of receiver who could excel in Kyle Shanahan’s offense

By Kyle Posey
new
Vegas Vipers v Seattle Sea Dragons Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The 49ers are working out the XFL’s leading wide receiver Jahcour Pearson. That’s the second time this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz and Larry Kreuger. Pearson finished the XFL’s regular season as the league leader in receptions with 60. He also had 670 yards and four touchdowns.

Pearson was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the XFL, and plays like the one above are why. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, but his former XFL coach, Jim Haslett, has reportedly clocked Pearson at 4.28, which would be faster than Tyreek Hill.

Of course, hand times should be taken with a grain of salt, but that gives you an idea of the type of speed Pearson possesses. He was with the 49ers at their rookie camp, where this play made the rounds:

The Niners hold their final mandatory minicamp practice today before their summer break. If Pearson is signed, that means he’d have a chance to earn a roster spot come training camp.

