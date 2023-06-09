Golden Nuggets: Aiyuk SZN is upon us

“The best player on the field was wideout Brandon Aiyuk.”

“....after watching Lance smoothly take his turn with the first team on Wednesday (after Darnold got those snaps on Tuesday), I have a strong feeling that Lance is lined up as QB2 to start training camp. Which would position Lance as interim QB1 if Purdy’s elbow keeps him out of the first few practices or longer.

Darnold looks fine. Not great, but fine. Lance looks about the same, though Lance definitely looks more assured than he did in camp last year, when he was the anointed starter. And I think Shanahan will want to start this process by acknowledging Lance’s seniority with the team and the goodwill earned as somebody Purdy could lean on late last season. Then the competition in camp will decide the rest.”

“Here’s how I’d answer that in a very non-judgmental way,” Maiocco said. “I think it’s gonna be difficult for the last, the sixth-, seventh-round picks to make the team for the 49ers. With the level of their roster, it’s going to be a chore. I would not suspect that any of the undrafted guys would make the 53-man. There could be someone who kind of comes out of nowhere and surprises and earns a roster spot, but boy, I just don’t see it at this point.”

“During our conversation, Aiyuk made a point of praising the Niners’ young corners for sharpening his skills by competing so hard during the offseason. The admiration seems to be mutual: On Wednesday, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir cited Aiyuk’s “unmatched” release package and smoothness out of breaks as reasons he’ll “be a top-five receiver in this league this year. He’s going to put everybody on notice.”

“Pearson was named the XFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after a league-leading 60 catches for 670 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games. He caught passes from Ben ‘The Nuch is Loose’ DiNucci in Seattle.”