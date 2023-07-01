Golden Nuggets: Steve Young Forever

“Honestly, Rich, I can’t really say,” Juszczyk said. “At the end of the day, it’s up to [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan]. And with Brock recovering from his injury, he can’t really be in a competition during OTAs and that sort of thing. We’ll see when we get back for training camp how much he can do. But from my understanding, it seems like Brock has the upper hand, and I don’t know if that’s the official word....

“When I describe Brock to people—and truly, this is the biggest compliment that I could ever receive—I say, ‘He’s a football player,’” Juszczyk told Eisen. “The guy has just played a lot of ball. He started since he was a freshman at Iowa State, so he played a lot of games. When you’re playing that position, especially a quarterback, you just need those reps. You need those live reps, those live bullets, and just certain little things, timing things, natural reactions, they just get ingrained in your head, and you’re just not thinking as much out there. You’re just reacting.

“And I felt like that’s what he was doing, is he was just going out there, and he was reacting. He didn’t have to think about it as much. It sounds so much easier than what it really is—to have the confidence to do that as the last pick of the draft, rookie, you’re in the first year in this offense, to have the trust in Kyle to [say], ‘All right, this is what Kyle told me to do during the week when we did the install. I’m just going to go do that, and I’m going to react. I’m not going to overthink it.’ And I felt like that’s what he really did.

“He was so well prepared that he didn’t have to overthink things, and he really just ran the offense. He didn’t try to do too much. He trusted in the playmakers that he had. He’s got a plethora of weapons in our offense, and he didn’t try to take on too much. He just went out there, and he reacted.”

“From everything I heard, Brock Purdy is on schedule or ahead of schedule,” Baldinger said. “He’s now throwing with the quarterback coach. You’re not going to put him out there to throw with a coach and working on techniques, fundamentals, if you can’t throw. So it looks like he’s going to be ready to go.”

“Let’s take a look at what would need to happen to get San Francisco to overhaul its team-building strategy for a 35-year-old QB who is 1-3 in playoff games..”