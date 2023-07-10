Golden Nuggets: How many sacks do you think Bosa gets?

“So, will Bosa have over or under 15.5 sacks in 2023?”

“DeVonta must have ran this comeback, and I had him under control, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘Bang, quick jam, easy, got him under control.’ He must have stopped, and I tried to stop. My whole groin says, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap.’ I said, ‘Oh, whoa. Whoa.’ And then you’re trying to guard him, you’re like chasing him around, like please don’t throw him the ball,” Sherman said. “Our coach was looking at me on the sidelines, like, ‘You want to come out? You want to come out?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but they’re in a hurry-up.’ So, I’m like bailing out. At that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is probably my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right now.’”

“They have him under contract through the 2024 season, with a club option available for the 2025 campaign. A decision on that club option will have to come down after the 2024 draft. The fifth-year option is fully-guaranteed and will eclipse $20 million.

In order for the 49ers to pick up that option on Lance he would need to play well and in enough games in 2023 to convince San Francisco that he’s worth the cost of that fifth year.”

“Javon Hargrave saw his name first, as the list had him at No. 5, ranking behind Los Angeles’s Aaron Donald, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, and New York’s Quinnen Williams.”

“I remember one time sitting down, and he sat down at our table we were at. Those conversations are always shooting the s—t, you’re telling stories, it’s a bunch of high school kids at the lunch table,” Staley said. “... I’m telling a funny story, we get to the punchline and the table erupts in laughter and Jim, I remember the moment, he’s sitting across from me and he’s just stone faced the whole time ... Like, no laughing, just staring at me. I’m like, ‘S—t, I hope I didn’t offend him with what I said.’

“And then I would say probably 10 seconds after everybody died down and the conversation came back and someone else was talking on, he erupted. It took him 10 seconds, he erupted in laughter. He was just looking at me and staring at me where it made me uncomfortable.”

......

Staley also recalled how Harbaugh encouraged the 49ers to mingle with teammates outside their position groups at lunch and often sat with his players, leading to unforgettable moments like the one mentioned.

“... It was always a big thing, he brought it up, sit with people that aren’t your position group,” Staley said. “He didn’t want to go in there and see a bunch of offensive linemen sitting together, a bunch of DBs sitting together, a bunch of linebackers sitting together. He wanted everyone to mingle.”