NFL execs voted Nick Bosa in the top 2 of edge rushers, and it wasn’t No. 2

The praise continues to roll in for Nick Bosa as he closes in on a mega extension with the 49ers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts, and players to rank the top 10 players at 11 positions before training camp begins.

Over 80 voters submitted votes for at least one position and in numerous instances, all positions.

The voters crowned Nick Bosa the league’s best edge rusher, and here’s the consensus:

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5 Age: 25 | Last year’s ranking: 3 Four years ago, the 49ers stumbled into the No. 2 overall pick in the draft thanks to a fluky four-win season fueled in part by then-quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injury. Their selection, Bosa, became the best pass-rusher in the NFL. “Size, strength, power, speed, quickness, solid length, repertoire of moves, and high motor,” a high-ranking NFL official said. “He’s got it all.” He was the league’s sack king last season with 18.5. He produced a 15.3% pressure rate on his pass rushes in 2022, per Next Gen Stats, and his 48 quarterback hits led the field by 12. Evaluators say Bosa’s leverage, “get-off,” technique, and attention to detail set him apart. “He’s just so fast and twitchy,” an NFC exec said. “He turns the edge so well and has a knack to get the ball back. [He] seems to make a game-changing play every week.”

High praise in a league filled with dominant edge rushers. Rounding out the top five are Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, and Haason Reddick.

Bosa will look to duplicate his success in 2022 and repeat as DPOY in 2023.

Back up the Brinks truck for the bear.