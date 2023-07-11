Deebo is still answering questions about the Eagles: ‘Just wait until Week 13. We’ll show you’

It’s not uncommon for prominent players to do media tours leading up to the season. It is common for interviewers to come off as tone-deaf. That was the case when San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Monday.

Whether it was Deebo, Javon Hargrave, or anybody else with common sense this offseason, when asked whether the 49ers would have either beaten or challenged the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship had Brock Purdy stayed healthy, the answer is obvious: yes.

Pushing back on why a player thinks his team would have won is silly. What else would he say? Why wouldn’t he feel that way?

Samuel was asked to clarify his comments with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, where he simply replied, “I mean, I said what I said,” As we know, the Niners will face the Eagles in a rematch this upcoming year. Deebo added, “I don’t know, Just wait until Week 13, 12, whatever week it is, and we’ll show you.”

Again, as benign of trash talk as it gets. Sensing where the conversation was headed, and already perturbed with how it had went, you could hear a voice, who we can assume was Deebo’s PR person, cut in and say, “hey guys, alright, we’re good to go.” And that was that. Instead of the usual 15-ish minutes, Gelb was limited to just north of five.

Know your audience/interviewee and ask better questions and this won’t happen.