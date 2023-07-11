49ers and the rest of the NFL don’t make any selections in the Supplemental Draft

The NFL held its Supplemental Draft Tuesday for the first time in three years. Only two players were eligible to be picked by the 32 teams, but neither the San Francisco 49ers nor any other team felt the need to invest.

The two eligible players, Malachi Wideman of Jackson State and Milton Wright of Purdue, are officially free agents. They’re free to sign with any team.

The Supplemental Draft has been around since 1977. The last time the 49ers made a selection in the Supplemental Draft was 1985, when they selected running back Roosevelt Snipes out of Florida State. He was in the Supplemental Draft due to being academically ineligible. The Niners only other Supplemental pick came in 1978, when they took Rod Connors in the 12th round out of USC after he dropped out of college.

Although the Supplemental Draft has produced great players such as Cris Carter, former Niner Ahmad Brooks, and Josh Gordon, the demand for the players isn’t the same in this day and age. And it’s no surprise that teams aren’t interested in forfeiting future draft picks for unknown collegiate athletes when you can trade for a known commodity.