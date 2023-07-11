49ers announce 9 training camp dates that are open to fans

The 49ers announced their nine training camp practices open to the fans. Pre-sales begin Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. PT for the price of $10. Those sales will be donated to the 49ers Foundation.

Here are the dates:

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Sunday, July 30

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Monday, August 7

Generally speaking, the first couple of practices will be padless. The players will wear helmets before the shoulder pads come on. Based on how the schedule is set up, the 49ers should be in full pads on Sunday.

August 7 is Dwight Clark day. That’s when the team has scrimmaged inside of Levi’s Stadium.

There won’t be a moment that goes by where a 49ers quarterback isn’t under the microscope. You can be sure that you’ll get quarterback stats, and they’re likely to come without any explanation or context.

Whether it’s Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, or (especially) Brock Purdy, progress should be the focus. The same should be said for the defense, as we’ll get a chance to see what changes Steve Wilks makes in his first year.