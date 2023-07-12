Golden Nuggets: Who’s coming out to training camp in 2 weeks??

“The open practices will begin at 10:15 a.m. PT and occur on the following dates.

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Sunday, July 30

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Monday, August 7”

Shanahan’s identity — and the parts of it he struggles with — are all over the offense he runs. How does he grapple with control, weigh risk versus safe decisions and work to differentiate himself within a league that has become saturated with concepts from this coaching family? Shanahan is candid throughout the series about how he has changed over his time as a coordinator and head coach.

“Do you want to go with the risky thing or do you want to go with the conservative thing? Well, my personality is the risky thing,” Shanahan said. “There’s no doubt about that. As I get older and mature more in life, I learn like, maybe you shouldn’t jump off that cliff. Maybe you shouldn’t drive that far. Just like we all do as you get older. But you learn that through life experiences. But your personality usually shows in how you drive, too. … Man, I’d better watch out for my personality.”

““Yeah, [I’m] very optimistic,” veteran tackle Trent Williams recently told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston. “You know, I think everybody, 80 percent of the teams right now are feeling really optimistic, so that’s common. But, you know, we know we got a good roster. We can compete, so just waiting for the time.”

“Case closed, right? Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, Gelb asked Samuel how he thought the 49ers-Eagles rematch Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field will go.

“I don’t know,” Samuel responded. “Just wait until Week 13, 12, whatever week it is, and we’ll show you.”

Though Samuel clearly was over the Philadelphia questions, Gelb snuck in one more — and that was the final straw. After the host told Samuel he and the 49ers certainly would be booed when they return to The Linc, the receiver cut the interview short.”