Eagles reporter believes the 49ers are the most overrated contender in the NFL

People will say the most outlandish things during the offseason. And why wouldn’t you, if you’re not going to be held accountable once the season starts? Recently, Eliot Shorr-Parks, an Eagles Reporter, decided to weigh on the 49ers.

The 49ers have to be the most overrated “contender” the NFL has had going into a season in a very long time — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 11, 2023

Shorr-Parks joined The Morning Roast on 95.7 The Game to expound on his thoughts, saying, “the 49ers have a good roster, but if you don’t have a quarterback, it doesn’t matter. So when I project who’s a real contender this year, I cannot take a team lead with no quarterback.”

During these slow times, there’s no doubt that radio stations and content creators alike are looking to generate news when it’s not there. We need to expediate the return of football, so there’s something tangible to talk about. But, as we know, that doesn’t mean the senselessness will stop.

There’s no doubt this stems from the NFC Championship, and likely Deebo Samuel’s most recent comments from his interview with a Philadelphia radio station. What most Eagles media and fans neglected to talk about was how the Niners were still in the game well after Brock Purdy went down with an injury.

We’ve all joked about how Kyle Shanahan is the quarterback. Since Purdy sees the game similarly, there’s a relationship and trust between the two. But Shanahan is doing everything but throwing the pass.

It’s been that way since he took over. And it’ll stay that way until that trust between him and Purdy strengthens. When you can throw the ball to Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and hand it off to Christian McCaffrey, the quarterback just has to play point guard.

So, when you’re looking at the 49ers roster, a conversation that should start with discussing who is on the defensive side of the ball, it’s lazy to think this team, yes, it’s a team sport, can’t be successful because your naive viewpoint of the sport starts and ends with the quarterback position.