Roger Craig is a semifinalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 12-person seniors committee has officially trimmed the list of nominees to 29 semifinalists. Three senior candidates can be inducted into the Class of 2024. George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, and Mike Holmgren are among the semifinalists, as is Roger Craig.

To qualify, your last game in the NFL must have been no later than the 1998 season. Looking at the bio of each candidate, there isn’t a skill player who has a stronger resume this year than Craig. Only Mark Clayton scored more touchdowns, but had more than 5,000 fewer yards from scrimmage.

Also, omitted from Craig’s bio was that he was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 1988. He’s also tied with the most Super Bowl wins of any semifinalist at three.

John McVay is also listed under a coach/contributor. He joined the 49ers in 1979 as the team’s Director of Player Personnel. During his 21 seasons with San Francisco, the team won five Super Bowls under McVay’s watch as a vice president/director of football operations.