Quinnen Williams new deal pays him $3 million more annually than Javon Hargrave

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh continues to improve the New York Jets as their head coach. It helps to have young stud players, much like he did in San Francisco. Saleh has one in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The No. 2 and No. 3 draft picks of the 2019 NFL Draft were in line for hefty pay raises this summer. The Jets just gave Williams a four-year, $96 million deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Nick Bosa’s record-breaking extension should be coming any week now.

Javon Hargrave and DeForest Buckner are now tied for the sixth-highest annual per year average for defensive tackles in the NFL after Williams’ new deal:

1. Aaron Donald: $31.7m

2. Quinnen Williams: $24m

3. Jeffery Simmons: $23.5m

4. Dexter Lawrence: $22.5m

5. Da’Ron Payne: $22.5m

t6. Javon Hargrave: $21m

t6: DeForest Buckner: $21m

t6: Leonard Williams: $21m

The 49ers hope that Hargrave remains in his prime during the duration of his contract and continues to flourish playing alongside a start-studded defensive line.

The structure of Williams’s deal figures to be much different than Hargrave’s, as there’s a five-year age gap between the two.