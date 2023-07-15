What 49ers jersey are you investing in for 2023?

With training camp coming up, I breathed a sigh of relief at an investment I won’t need to make: I won’t need to buy a San Francisco jersey this year.

I had a retro Joe Montana jersey that I dropped off at a Seattle Goodwill. A jersey most likely burned rather than put on sale knowing this city.

I also have a Frank Gore, a Patrick Willis Super Bowl 47, and my go-to George Kittle elite jersey (those big expensive ones that require a second mortgage to buy). I also got gifted a Fred Warner throwback from my dad last Christmas. Safe to say I won’t be doing much jersey stuff this year.

There are a lot of you though that might have something out of date. You may have hung onto that Jimmy Garoppolo jersey and dodged a bullet when he took the field last year if you hadn’t modified your closet. For many of you, this year would be a good time to drop the ridiculous $300 dollars on one of those elite jerseys, but then comes the hard decision on which player to invest in.

Brock Purdy is an obvious option. He’s moving a decent bit of merchandise in the NFL. The quarterback is always a good go-to jersey choice. That is, if you know who the bloody starting quarterback is (FYI: We don’t have anything official yet).

So why did I buy Kittle? He’s a guy I could actually see myself having a beer with and talking wrestling and video games. He also helped propel me to being the undisputed fantasy champion in 2018 since I owned him in all my leagues. I know the players tend to hate fantasy football for obvious reasons, but it was still awesome that he was my boy in that. So Kittle will probably be the investment.

Jersey’s are always a risky thing. They are so bloody expensive and you run the risk of your name underperforming, or worse, getting traded/released in a year. When the top-line jerseys are in the $300 range, you definitely are making an investment hoping to keep that name around so your jersey isn’t dated. Even after the player switches teams or retires, there’s a certain history and nostalgia for the time you spent wearing it.

Are any of you looking to update your jersey collection? If so, who? Do you have a go-to jersey to wear on gameday? Who is it?