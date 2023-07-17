2 players with the most to gain in training camp

Training camp for the 49ers kicks off next week, and everyone is eager to hear reports or for the pads to begin popping. For some, training camp is just a warm-up for the season. For others, training camp is a time to prove your worth or make the 53-man roster.

For the most part, the 49ers are set at nearly every starting position. But what about the players trying to make an impression and have the most to gain?

Let’s take a look at one player on each side of the ball:

Offense

Elijah Mitchell

After setting the rookie rushing record for the 49ers, Mitchell has had an oft-injured start to his career. Health is Mitchell’s biggest concern, and the 49ers are a team with Super Bowl aspirations that hinge on the health of Christian McCaffrey. Mitchell playing a full season will help ensure McCaffrey stays fresh and impactful.

Regardless of Mitchell’s future with the 49ers, this season will go a long way to showing the NFL he can be productive and healthy for a full season.

Mitchell has much to gain in terms of his reputation. Training camp will be a huge indication of where he is as a player.

Defense

Drake Jackson

Jackson has the entire organization’s confidence heading into 2023. The second-round pick has bulked in size, and the buzz from the coaching staff is oozing nothing but positivity. The second-year player has instilled enough confidence that the 49ers haven’t added another veteran EDGE rusher.

If Jackson can reach the potential the organization banked on, the defense that is so highly regarded somehow takes another leap. Paired with Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Arik Armstead, Jackson has a chance to take this defensive front to another level.

With training camp approaching, who do you believe has the most to gain in training camp?