Golden Nuggets: Rookies report to their first day of training camp 2023

Kyle Juszczyk: Everyone in the 49ers locker room loves Trey Lance
“Trey is beloved in our locker room,” Juszczyk assured Guy Haberman and John Middlekauff. “Everybody loves Trey. The dude really does work his ass off. He’s super personable. He is a very well-liked guy. So for whatever reason that he wasn’t at the basketball game, it’s not because we don’t like him.”
49ers roster 2023: George Kittle had resurgence with Brock Purdy, will it continue?
“Seven of Kittle’s 11 regular-season touchdowns came with Purdy under center, a career-best for the 29-year-old tight end.”
Where 49ers stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel landed in PFF’s top 50 NFL players
“McCaffrey came in at No. 44. While seemingly low on the list, the running back didn’t even make Pro Football Focus’ top 50 last offseason.”
