Rookie CB Darrell Luter Jr. placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the 49ers placed rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. on the PUP list ahead of training camp. Rookies reported to camp Tuesday, but there hasn’t been any specific word from the team as to why Luter Jr. cannot perform.

When you’re placed on the PUP list, it’s because you suffered a non-football injury. Unfortunately for the 49ers, this wouldn’t be the first time prior to the start of training camp this has happened to a player. The good news for Luter Jr. is that he can be activated from the list at any time.

When one door closes, another opens. Luter Jr.’s temporary absence means Ambry Thomas, Samuel Womack, or undrafted free agent D’Shawn Jamison each have a better chance of playing time.

We’ll provide an update once the team has additional information on Luter Jr. and his injury.