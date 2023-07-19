49ers 90-in-90: Arik Armstead looks to bounce back in 2023

Arik Armstead was drafted in 2015 by Trent Baalke and is the final holdover from the Baalke era. After his first three seasons, which were highlighted more by injuries than production, Armstead turned in full seasons for four consecutive years.

Then, in 2019, Armstead had undoubtedly his finest season with two forced fumbles, ten sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits. The defensive line was loaded with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and DeForest Buckner in 2019, and Armstead took advantage of his opportunities.

After a nine-game season in 2022, Armstead is in a similar spot as the 49ers added Javon Hargrave to the defensive line, which can unlock Armstead’s versatility.

Basic Info

Age: 29

Experience: 8 accrued seasons

Height: 6’7

Weight: 290 lbs.

Cap Status

Armstead signed a five-year, $85,000,000 contract with the San Francisco 49ers, including a $3,500,000 signing bonus, $40,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $17,000,000. In 2023, Armstead will earn a base salary of $15,890,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000 while carrying a cap hit of $23,948,936 and a dead cap value of $21,924,000, according to Spotrac.

How he can improve in 2023

Health would be Armstead’s only concern. Dealing with a foot injury for most of 2022, this season will go a long way in proving Armstead is completely healed from the injury.

With Armstead’s lofty contract comes high expectations. As long as Armstead is healthy, his impact will be felt as a space eater, run defender, and pass rusher.

Where Armstead makes his mark

Armstead’s production has been a point of contention with 49ers fans. Ten of Armstead’s 28.5 sacks came in 2019. Production is important, but Armstead’s impact isn’t in the box score. Armstead is used on stunts and holding up blockers, allowing other pass rushers to finish the play.

2023 is an important season for Armstead. This is arguably the best-supporting cast he’s been surrounded with. Production isn’t far off for Armstead.