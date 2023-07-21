49ers Madden ‘24 ratings: Only one point separates Brock Purdy and Trey Lance

Are there any Madden players out there? It feels like there’s plenty of talk about the ratings and everything surrounding the game, but not much discussion pertaining to the game itself. Well, we’re not here to talk about your strategies in video games.

Throughout the week, Madden has teased the top-10 players at specific positions. Let’s go over offensive skill players today. You can find all the rankings here.

Quarterback

Brock Purdy: 72

Trey Lance: 71

Sam Darnold: 71

Brandon Allen: 54

Not much love for the 49ers quarterbacks. Based on what Brock did last season, there’s no doubt he’s being underrated. Back when I played, 71 was reserved for backup quarterbacks. Yes, he started as a backup. But proved to be far more formidable than most starters.

Running back

Christian McCaffrey: 96

Kyle Juszczyk: 87

Elijah Mitchell: 80

Jordan Mason: 69

Tyrion Davis-Price: 69

It’s cool that Juice gets his flowers and is appreciated for what he brings to the table. The same can be said for Mitchell with how he ran last year when he was healthy. However, Mason being rated the same as TDP is criminal.

Tight ends

George Kittle: 96

Charlie Woerner: 67

Ross Dwelley: 64

No love for the rookie tight ends, which takes the fun out of it.

Wide receivers

Deebo Samuel: 89

Brandon Aiyuk: 86

Jauan Jennings: 74

Ray-Ray McCloud: 73

Willie Snead: 71

Danny Gray: 70

Chris Conley: 68

Dazz Newsome: 66

Ronnie Bell: 65

Here’s a question for you. It’s 3rd & 7, and you get to pick the route and the play. Are you taking Deebo our Aiyuk? OK, how about this. You have one game and get to pick one receiver. Does your answer change? Mine does not.

I’ve seen offseason rankings for wide receivers, and I’m not taking anything away from Samuel and recognize how special his 2021 season was, but would take Aiyuk eight days a week if I were calling plays.