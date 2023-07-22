Golden Nuggets: Who do you think will be a surprise Pro Bowler?

“Who are the best NFC QBs in 2023? Jalen Hurts, yes. Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott are next, but neither seems like a sure-thing Pro Bowler this year. Geno Smith? Daniel Jones? Jared Goff? Jordan Love? Maybe two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray, if he’s back from last year’s ACL tear? That isn’t a long and laudable list.”

“Tuesday, July 25

11:00 a.m. - Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch press conference

Following Lynch and Shanahan - Player availability

Wednesday, July 26 10:25 a.m. - Practice

Following practice - Kyle Shanahan press conference

Following Shanahan - Player availability

Thursday, July 27 10:25 a.m. - Practice

Following practice - Steve Wilks press conference

Following Wilks - Player availability

Friday, July 28 10:25 a.m. - Practice

Following practice - Chris Foerster press conference

Following Foerster - Player availability

Saturday, July 29 Players’ day off - No media availability”

“There’s a confidence level. And you’d almost have to go against the confidence of your football team to go back to Trey Lance. This is Brock Purdy’s team and for Trey, if it’s going to end up happening through injury with the 49ers or somewhere else, obviously he has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing where his career goes.”

“And I think it’d be fun. If I were Trey, I would be eager to go do that, to go show everybody. Anyone who says Trey can’t — off of what? What, why, what data? Oh, because one game, one play. C’mon, man. Stop. You don’t know, and I don’t think he knows. But he needs an opportunity to go prove it. I don’t know if he’s going to get it, but if I’m Trey Lance, I’m doing everything I can and he’s doing it right now. That’s my job; I’m going to go get it, and I’m going to create my own narrative about what I can and what I maybe can’t do.”