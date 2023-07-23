Golden Nuggets: All I want for my birthday is #6

“I think what Kyle Shanahan will have to kind of figure out is how they want to approach this now,” Maiocco said. “There will be more opportunities for Jake Moody for a bigger leg to kick 55-56 yard field goals, but because it might not be just the absolute given…When the 49ers got it at the 30 yard line, it was basically like ‘Well, we’ve got three points.’ I think when you got to the 30 yard line, Kyle Shanahan had to wrestle this, ‘Okay, we got the three points, let’s not do anything to screw that up.’

“Now I think it at least enables him the opportunity a 4th and 1, 4th and 2 at the 30, at the 25, whatever to go ‘You know what, we have this good play that I like in this situation, let’s go for it.’ I looked this up a month or so ago. 49ers were not at the bottom, but really close to the bottom in fourth down attempts last season. And I don’t know if they’re ever going to be the Los Angeles Chargers with Brandon Staley going for it four times a game, but I do think they will be more aggressive.”

“Sure, the ratings don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. But it’s always fun to see where San Francisco’s standouts land in the video game when it comes to their overall skill.”

“Four offensive and two defensive 49ers players made the list:

3. OT Trent Williams

6. EDGE Nick Bosa

14. LB Fred Warner

39. TE George Kittle

44. RB Christian McCaffrey

50. WR Deebo Samuel”