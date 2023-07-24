Jimmy Garoppolo passing his physical ensures the 49ers get a comp pick

Jimmy Garoppolo was tied to the 49ers as long as he didn’t pass his physical. Jimmy had spent the offseason recovering from a foot injury, and there was some speculation that he’d land on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

That would have made the Niners compensatory pick formula cloudy. Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about that. On Sunday, Garoppolo passed his physical ahead of training camp.

That’s great news for San Francisco, as that closes the book for both sides as Jimmy passing a physical was the final trigger needed to ensure the 49ers wind up with a comp pick for Garoppolo.

Over The Cap lays out how the free agency picture works as far who was signed, who left, and who cancels each other out. According to OTC, Garoppolo will cancel the Javon Hargrave signing, but the team will receive a third-rounder in return thanks to Denver making Mike McGlinchey the highest-paid tackle over the offseason.

So, in addition to the comp picks for DeMeco Ryans being named a head coach for the Houston Texans, the 49ers will receive four other comp picks for next year’s draft.

This won’t be the last time we’re talking about Jimmy Garoppolo. In a few weeks, the 49ers will travel to Las Vegas and hold joint practices against the Raiders, where the trash talking should be at an all-time high.