Brock Purdy is ‘cleared and ready to go without any restrictions’ for training camp

49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media for the first time ahead of training camp. The Niners will not place Brock Purdy on the PUP list prior to the start of camp. Lynch said that Purdy is “cleared and ready to go,” adding that, “he’s cleared and without restriction.”

The Niners have a plan in place for Purdy’s practice schedule. Purdy will have two days on and one day off. Shanahan said the goal is for Purdy to throw without breaks in about two weeks. He will not throw three days in a row. Brock threw yesterday on Monday, so he won’t throw Wednesday, which is the first day of practice.

As for Brock’s velocity, Shanahan said, “I get videos sent to me all of the time. He looks like Brock.” He made a Rookie of the Year reference, saying he hoped it Purdy’s velocity would all come back at once, but this will be a process.

The 49ers will be careful with Purdy, and for good reason. By the sounds of it, he’s in the final stages of his ramp up period, which suggests Purdy will be ready in time for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I’m interested to see if Purdy is playing in team periods during training camp, or if he makes an appearance in a preseason game. If so, that would signal that Purdy is further along than his initial timetable of late August, and the 49ers would have their starting quarterback.

Shanahan indicated that Purdy will practice with the first-team when he’s out there. So, no quarterback competition after all. That was expected, as Purdy has always been the leader in the clubhouse.