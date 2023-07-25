Injury updates: Wishnowsky likely to start the season on the NFI list

49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky tweaked his back lifting weights outside of the team facility, according to general manager John Lynch. Wishnowsky is likely to begin training camp on the NFI list, but Lynch said, “it’s nothing we’re concerned about long term and the team won’t add a camp leg.”

Rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. suffered a bone bruise and hyperextended his knee during the spring and will continue to be out for a few more weeks. Lynch said Luter Jr. is “wise beyond his years” and made it seem like the team is high on the rookie out of South Alabama: “He’s trending really well, but it’s going to take some time.”

Dre Greenlaw, Elijah Mitchell, and Jauan Jennings are expected to be healthy and good to go for Wednesday’s practice, per Kyle Shanahan. Each player was working off to the side during OTAs.