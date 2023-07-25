Nick Bosa won’t report to training camp until he receives a new contract

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t expect the star edge rusher Nick Bosa to step on the field or practice with the team without a new contract. Both Shanahan and John Lynch didn’t seem surprised or upset, as this was a mutual decision.

San Francisco has been in close contact with Bosa’s agent, Brian Ayrault, to reach a long-term extension. Shanahan and Lynch were adamant that Ayrault has been hard at work to come to an agreement.

The 49ers will have their “tempo run” at 12:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, which is their first team event. Lynch said, “I would expect that he’s [Bosa] not here. We’re having really good communication with Brian Ayrault. We’re working diligently to try and come to an agreement. I think some of the challenges are we’re talking about the better players in the league.

You could argue that would simplify things, but I think at times, it’s finding that sweet spot. We’re committed to working towards that. I just spoke with Brian this morning. We’re going to keep things private. We’ve agreed with Brian and Nick to keep things private. That’s the extent of what I’ll say. When there are updates, I’ll give them to ya.”

Judging by the tone, there isn’t anything to worry about and No. 97 will be a 49er for the formidable future.