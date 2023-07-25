49ers sign CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal; place Wishnowsky on the Active/NFI list

Earlier Tuesday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch hinted at Mitch Wishnowsky being out temporarily due to a back injury he suffered lifting weights. The team officially announced that Wishnowsky was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

Here’s Lynch’s full quote on Wishnowsky earlier:

“No we don’t with Mitch. It’s nothing we’re concerned about long term. But you know with a back, you want those things to quiet down before, if you don’t, they can become chronic. So, we want to put that to rest and we don’t think it’s too serious.”

With rookie Darrell Luter Jr. set to miss time, the Niners signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell as Luter’s replacement during camp.

Mitchell has played for three different teams in the previous three seasons. He’s a veteran presence that can play multiple positions. In 2021 with the Houston Texans, Mitchell played over 750 snaps, with most of those coming outside at cornerback. Last year, with the Tennessee Titans, Mitchell played 405 snaps, with the majority of those outside as well.

Mitchell is the type of signing that can give you a good look in practice, and, in the right situation, provide a reliable defender.