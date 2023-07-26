Jalen Hurd is a Patriot

The New England Patriots agreed to terms with former 49ers third round selection Jalen Hurd. We can file that under things we didn’t expect to read as the Niners gear up for the start of training camp.

Hurd became this mythical creature after catching a pair of touchdowns during the preseason of his rookie year. He had the size, the toughness and balance to create after the catch, and the versatility to play running back and receiver, as he did in college at both Baylor and Tennessee.

But injuries zapped Hurd’s brief stint in the Bay Area. What once looked like a promising career under the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan yielded a stat line that reads blanks in the box score.

But when you’re 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, and can make defenders miss with the ball in your hands or catch a fade, you’ll always have a shot. The Patriots are betting on Hurd's physical upside to trump his injury history. At this stage, there’s little risk in signing Hurd. Good luck, Jalen.