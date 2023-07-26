Golden Nuggets: I wonder what Kyle and Deebo’s snap streak is

“San Francisco will have blocks of three practices in a row followed by a day off. Purdy will not practice three days in a row, Shanahan said, in addition to the pitch count. Once he hits a certain benchmark — which Shanahan said he expects to happen in a few weeks — Purdy will eventually be allowed to practice three days in a row.

Lynch’s proclamation that he was cleared without restriction is independent of the 49ers’ plan to get him back into action. So while he’s medically a full go, the reality is that he won’t be.”

“All that said, Bosa is as well-conditioned a player as they come. While Deebo Samuel said his contract talks created a distraction and he ultimately came into camp out of shape last season, Fred Warner indicated no one is worried about something similar happening with Bosa.”

“I keep reminding Brock, who’s stressed out he’s missing the day or something, that all he got were (third-string) reps last year for like the first month,” Shanahan said. “So he’ll have a lot more reps regardless of what happens this year.”

“I was hoping for a ‘Rookie of the Year’ type of thing,” Shanahan said. “He was going to come back and (throw) the fastest on the planet. But I think (his velocity) is going to be the same.”

“Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also played in four postseason contests (three starts), tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters as the team reported to training camp. Here is everything they had to say.”

“They’ve used two separate, guaranteed bonuses in blockbuster contracts for linebacker Fred Warner and Samuel in recent years as mechanisms to push cap hits into the future, because money paid as a signing bonus or guaranteed roster bonus is amortized for cap purposes.

Perhaps Bosa’s deal, which figures to be significantly larger than either of those two contracts, will require the 49ers to fork out three separate and guaranteed bonuses over three years — similar to the contract structure the Eagles recently executed with Jalen Hurts for the QB’s $255 million deal — to get the job done in a cap-sustainable fashion.

Such maneuvers would require huge amounts of fully guaranteed money from the 49ers, but Lynch has repeatedly stated the team is willing to go the distance to secure Bosa’s services for the long run. The GM just isn’t ready to delve into details yet.”

“Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good, and I can tell he’s put the work in,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan doesn’t quite agree with Samuel’s evaluation of his 2022 performance, but he did enjoy the fact Samuel was being so critical of how he played.

“I don’t think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys, but it was cool to watch,” Shanahan said. “Deebo is one of the best players in this league and anytime he doesn’t play like one of the best players in this league, everyone’s going to be disappointed, including himself. And I think that was the case. It’s a fine line to say that he was awful just because he wasn’t one of the best players in the league.”

