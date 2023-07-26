49ers Training Camp: Brandon Aiyuk shines on day one

Training camp commenced today for the 49ers in Santa Clara, and the excitement is palpable! The opening of camp brought football back, but not everyone was in attendance for the 49ers, as expected. Brock Purdy was there but not participating, Nick Bosa is ironing out his contract details, but today’s session was light and without pads.

Let’s begin today’s roundup with the highly sought-after QB numbers:

Today’s QB numbers…



Trey Lance: 4-5

Sam Darnold: 2-4

Brandon Allen: 0-3



Lance also had a nice run to escape a collapsing pocket. He beat a good blitz with a solid sideline throw to Brandon Aiyuk. The one incompletion also almost beat a blitz but the 49ers defense is very good… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 26, 2023

From all accounts today was light, and the completions were checkdowns for the most part until the final team period. Trey Lance took the “first team” reps, with Sam Darnold getting just as many, and Brandon Allen filling in.

Trey Lance was first up in the rotation at QB for #49ers today.



They split up reps like so:



Four reps for Lance, four reps for Sam Darnold, two reps for Brandon Allen. Repeat. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 26, 2023

Trey Lance showed off his refined mechanics. Purdy was given a scheduled day off today as he won’t throw/practice for three straight days.

Trey Lance finds TDP out of backfield for a big chunk gain — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 26, 2023

Lance hit an explosive throw during team periods, which can’t be filmed. Tyrion-Davis Price had a good day today with no contact or pads, some described his day as the best on the field from the running back group.

Appeared to be a forced fumble by Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles on Jordan Mason on run up the middle



LB competition turning up — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 26, 2023

Jordan Mason lost a fumble, and Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles is staking his claim for the LB3 spot.

The star of the day was Brandon Aiyuk. During his contract year, it sounds like Aiyuk has taken his game to the next level.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel on Brandon Aiyuk: "He took his game to another level." Mentioned his increased confidence in Year 3 for BA. — Lindsey Pallares (@lindseylares) July 26, 2023

Sam Darnold finds Brandon Aiyuk for a big gain against the right sideline



No surprise — Aiyuk is cooking — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 26, 2023

Play of practice so far:



Trey Lance unloads pass towards left sideline and Brandon Aiyuk goes up to make awesome contested catch vs Deommodore Lenoir — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 26, 2023

Sounds like Aiyuk and Deommodore Lenoir have a camp rivalry brewing. Today seemed to be his day, and Aiyuk continues to ascend. Feels like the young man is still scratching the surface.