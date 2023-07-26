 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers Training Camp: Brandon Aiyuk shines on day one

Today was a light session, but Aiyuk remains a constant

By Jason Aponte
Training camp commenced today for the 49ers in Santa Clara, and the excitement is palpable! The opening of camp brought football back, but not everyone was in attendance for the 49ers, as expected. Brock Purdy was there but not participating, Nick Bosa is ironing out his contract details, but today’s session was light and without pads.

Let’s begin today’s roundup with the highly sought-after QB numbers:

From all accounts today was light, and the completions were checkdowns for the most part until the final team period. Trey Lance took the “first team” reps, with Sam Darnold getting just as many, and Brandon Allen filling in.

Trey Lance showed off his refined mechanics. Purdy was given a scheduled day off today as he won’t throw/practice for three straight days.

Lance hit an explosive throw during team periods, which can’t be filmed. Tyrion-Davis Price had a good day today with no contact or pads, some described his day as the best on the field from the running back group.

Jordan Mason lost a fumble, and Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles is staking his claim for the LB3 spot.

The star of the day was Brandon Aiyuk. During his contract year, it sounds like Aiyuk has taken his game to the next level.

Sounds like Aiyuk and Deommodore Lenoir have a camp rivalry brewing. Today seemed to be his day, and Aiyuk continues to ascend. Feels like the young man is still scratching the surface.

