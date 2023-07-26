Report: 49ers sign USFL linebacker Kyahva Tezino

The San Francisco 49ers have an opening now that Nick Bosa has been added to the Reserve/Did Not Report list, and they are using it on a linebacker. Ian Rapoport has tweeted out the team has signed USFL linebacker Kyahva Tezino following a workout he had with the team earlier Wednesday.

So this should put the 49ers back to a full training camp roster.

Tezino comes with some nice tape in the USFL. He played for San Diego state for his entire five-year college career and went on to play for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. 94 tackles, two interceptions in the season and 13 tackles in the USFL championship game. That’s not too shabby.

Problem is, this is already a crowded linebacker room and Tezino definitely will have his work cut out for him. Depending on when Nick Bosa returns to the roster might be the timetable on if a decision needs to be made. He doesn’t have NFL experience, so he could find himself the odd man out. On that same token, the 49ers lost Azeez Al-Shaair to free agency and could definitely use some depth behind Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

Tezino looked decent from what he displayed in the USFL so maybe all this limited experience makes him a project piece. Or perhaps we’ll see another transaction tomorrow.