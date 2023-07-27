49ers Training Camp Day 2: Offense struggles with tough 49ers defense

The presumed starting quarterback for the 49ers returned as Brock Purdy participated in his first training camp session. While all eyes were on the quarterbacks and how Purdy would fare, the race to be the first player on the field continues after Ji’Ayir Brown was first yesterday.

#49ers Talanoa Hufanga is the first out at practice after rookie Ji’Ayir Brown beat him to it yesterday pic.twitter.com/YviN8vHBdX — (@TheSFNiners) July 27, 2023

Here’s the first look at Purdy warming up:

First look at #49ers Brock Purdy throwing since injuring his UCL in the NFCCG pic.twitter.com/kgUpv8aZWJ — (@TheSFNiners) July 27, 2023

#49ers QB Brock Purdy is back throwing after offseason elbow surgery. Appears to be throwing as normal but as Kyle Shanahan suggested, he does NOT have a bionic arm now.



Hank Rowengartner > Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/Z3GwOyfwlR — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 27, 2023

Usually, the defense has the upper leg in training camp, especially in the beginning, and that seemed to be today’s theme:

No pads but DL looked solid today



Austin Bryant continues to flash along with Drake Jackson and Javon Hargrave



Javon Kinlaw is also showing a seemingly faster get off — looking forward to what we see when pads come on — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 27, 2023

Purdy was intercepted by Tashuan Gipson, and Trey Lance had a pass dropped by a defender as well.

Day 2 of #49ersCamp is in the books



Maybe the most impressive pass-reception was from Sam Darnold as the pocket was closing. The QB stepped and threw a deep pass while unbalanced to Brandon Aiyuk who needed to adjust mid-route to come up with the completion. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) July 27, 2023

Seemed like a rough day for three of the four quarterbacks, but in Purdy’s case, rust has to be expected, and it’s still unpadded practice. No need to panic or read too much into today’s numbers:

Brock Purdy was very rusty in his return to the practice field. Both he and Trey Lance struggled against a spirited 49ers defense today.



Purdy: 3-10, 1 INT

Lance: 2-5, dropped INT

Sam Darnold: 3-5

Brandon Allen: 4-5



Darnold made the nicest throw of practice to Deebo Samuel — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 27, 2023

Jordan Mason seems eager to put pads on:

There was a huge collision between Jordan Mason and rookie Ji’Ayir Brown



No pads but that didn’t stop JP Mason from lowering his shoulder and welcoming Brown to the team — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 27, 2023

All is well in special teams land as well, as Mitch Wishnowsky was cleared to return, and Jake Moody was perfect today:

Jake Moody continues to show off his booming leg. The 49ers' rookie kicker was 6-of-6 today, and each one of his kicks cleared the crossbar by a huge amount — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 27, 2023

People will naturally have strong reactions to the quarterback numbers. Personally, it is way too early to worry about or draw conclusions from unpadded practices, especially with Purdy returning from his UCL injury.

Purdy making it through practice with no setbacks and limitations is far more important than any passing numbers.

Also, the 49ers defense might be the best in the league. Let’s remain patient and let it play out.