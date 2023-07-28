Golden Nuggets: Brock is back

“Purdy looked decisive and efficient in 7-on-7s, which usually benefit the offense. The defense, at this stage, tends to cause the offense fits in 11-on-11s.

Twice — once in 7s and once in 11s — Purdy went deep and overthrew his target. The first one, to Jauan Jennings, didn’t have a hope. Charvarius Ward was in lock step with Jennings. The second, though, was just an overthrow on Purdy’s part. Deebo Samuel, who looks as lean and fast as he’s ever been in camp, beat Ward deep and had space to make a likely touchdown catch if Purdy had hit him.”

“Purdy squeezed in a perfect throw to Aiyuk on an intermediate crossing route. He made a nice touch pass over linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on a crossing route, but Aiyuk could not hold on.”

“Kinlaw’s progress can be better gauged starting Monday when the 49ers have their first padded practice of training camp.”

“Purdy’s biggest physical issue Thursday? It might have been fatigue after his fitful night of sleep.”

“Presuming Purdy doesn’t have a setback with his elbow or get injured in any other way, he’s almost certainly going to be the 49ers’ QB1 in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. Nobody has to say it. Everybody on the team just understands it, though Purdy said he and the coach haven’t discussed that decision yet.”

“Purdy opened his post-practice news conference thanking several of the key figures who helped guide his smooth rehabilitation process, from Dr. Keith Meister (the renowned orthopedic surgeon who installed the internal brace in the QB’s elbow) and Keith Kocher (the physical therapist who oversaw rehab) to the 49ers’ performance staff helmed by Ben Peterson. Purdy spent the final stretch of his offseason in Florida working with ortho specialist Tom Gormely and QB trainer Will Hewlett.”

“Still, Purdy was flat-out awful. He completed just 2 of 9 pass attempts during 11 on 11 teams drills, and threw a pick-six directly to Tashaun Gipson — Purdy must have thrown the pass blind to the left flat, because Gipson was waiting for the pass. Overall, this was one of the worst performances I’ve seen from a starting quarterback in training camp. It was as bad as the day Jimmy Garoppolo threw five interceptions on five consecutive passes. Purdy looked somewhat comfortable only when he was throwing within five yards of the line of scrimmage. He threw two deep passes and sailed both of them. He seems nowhere near ready to start Week 1. He lacks rhythm, timing and confidence.”

“The 49ers did pay homage to the singer in one of their training camp staples on Thursday. As first-year offensive linemen Ilm Manning and Joey Fisher participated in the “rookie hype machine” to energize onlooking fans, the duo danced with golden pom-poms to Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

The 49ers’ social media team also got into the hype on TikTok and Instagram, having players finish the lyrics to famous Swift songs in a video posted Thursday. A myriad of 49ers were able to fill in the blanks with ease, and linebacker Oren Burks even took the chance to show off his pipes.”

““I think the way we install now is a little easier,” Kittle said. “I think we figured that part out. I think Kyle has done a really good job with that part of the offense, fitting everything together. There are our favorite plays that we ran last year, so we’re going to focus on them and build out our playbook through them. It’s more efficient now than it was seven years ago.

“And (tight ends coach Brian) Fleury is really good at instilling the details. So (Willis and Latu) have this great foundation to go off of. My two rookie tight ends are definitely farther along than I was on Day 1.”

“Jackson faced the impossible task of going about against top tackle Trent Williams, and actually saw some success, forcing two pressures that led to sacks against Brock Purdy.

Jackson’s bend is truly something to watch, as his combination of speed and the bend allowed him to get behind the technical Williams on a few occasions. If he can continue winning his one-on-one reps, not only will he see better chances of getting to the quarterback, but he’ll also continue to create for his teammates, which was the case twice on Thursday.”

“Gray has looked solid thus far, making a few plays again on Thursday, but sometimes gets jammed in coverage when attempting to run routes, which will task Kyle Shanahan with an effective way to use him in 2023.”

“Cornerback play has continued to look solid for the 49ers through two practices, as the top options, Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir, both have respectably held up in coverage, while the backups have made a few plays of their own.”

“Also from UT-San Antonio, Watson was actually a college tight end before joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Falcons in 2022. Watson spent time developing on the 49ers’ practice squad last year and has been able to catch Williams’ attention since then.

“We’ve kind of got the same physical makeup,” Williams said. “He’s an athletic guy, former tight end, has a quick feet. So I do spend a lot of time talking to him about a lot of things.”

Watson faces a battle to make the Week 1 roster, but he’s still an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on as he continues to make the transition from tight end.

“His ceiling is extremely high,” Williams said. “He made a switch not about a year ago, so he’s still new to the position, but he’s an intelligent player. Like I said, he has all the attributes. He actually put a little weight on this summer, so he’ll be a little bit more sturdy. Kind of had a slight frame last year, obviously coming over from tight end, but I think he’s used all his time to his advantage.”

“Stuffed the runs that came his way and even chased down a few that went elsewhere. It’s unclear if Kinlaw has improved his pass-rush techniques, but it’s obvious that he’s healthier than he ever has been since the 49ers drafted him. Good for him.”