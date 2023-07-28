Roger Craig named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

We’ll return to your regularly scheduled training camp programming in a moment, but I wanted to thumb out that the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has some semifinalists and Roger Craig is on the seniors list.

Along with Craig that are 49ers-worthy is Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren. Both have served as offensive coordinators in San Francisco and won Super Bowl titles as head coaches elsewhere.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been on the list. Roger Craig. Craig has been a candidate for Pro Football Hall of Fame numerous times but somehow always has never been voted in. Don’t ask me why, because I really don’t know.

Among the senior semifinalists are wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and quarterback Ken Anderson.

It doesn’t really make much sense for Craig to be out of the Hall of Fame given his accolades with the 49ers. The only guess I can make is that fumble against the New York Giants is still referenced. Because when that fumble happened, it really sucked.

Craig isn’t haunted by it, but that fumble was one painful moment for 49ers fans.