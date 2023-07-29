Punterville State of the Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky goes down, but comes right back up

Mayor of Punterville here.

Citizens, we almost hit absolute disaster this week when our great hero, Mitch Wishnowsky landed on the non-football injury list. The issue was tweaking his back. While Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were not concerned, we, the citizens were. Our hero may have a statue erected, he may have history books, and even a whole foods in his city, but we are not ready to speak of him in past tense.

Luckily, in just a couple days we found he was back and good to go. This was a back issue sustained from lifting weights, per John Lynch, so we’ll see what happens.

Whew! Going even two days without Mitch Wishnowsky in the offseason is punishment for shoplifting in some districts of our city. I can’t imagine another day.

But all is good. We have seen the Mitch Wishnowsky news, and it led to more news that our hero will be for the extent of training camp. He’s back on the field and there has been no disaster to worry us. Citizens, we are entering training camp of Punterville, please tell me your assessment of this fair city!