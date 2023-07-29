Golden Nuggets: Darnold made a cool play

“Purdy had probably the second-best throw of the day. He wasn’t exactly splitting the atom, but he felt pressure coming from an Oliver blitz off the right side, then fired on time to Christian McCaffrey’s outside shoulder, just as he was separating against Talanoa Hufanga towards the left sideline. The rhythm felt as game-like as you’ll get in these practices.

The best throw of the day goes to Sam Darnold, who put it in the bread basket for a streaking Elijah Mitchell in a tight window.

Darnold also came close to a deep ball connection with Ray-Ray McCloud down the left sideline, but McCloud didn’t look like he could get enough of the ball to come down with it. It should also be mentioned that in Darnold’s first series of reps, he fumbled a snap and backup fullback Jack Colletto pounced on it and took off for a positive gain.”

“It was a good practice for rookie linebackers Jalen Graham and Dee Winters. Graham has been lining up at middle linebacker over the past two days, an indication of how quickly he’s picked up the defensive playbook. Newcomers to the defense usually begin at one of the outside spots. That’s where the 49ers envision Graham playing in the future, but coaches like their linebackers trained at all three spots. That he’s playing middle linebacker means Graham’s getting the play call from coaches and lining up the third-string defense.

Winters, meanwhile, looked as fast as advertised in out-running Davis-Price to the sideline and making a de facto tackle for no gain. Winters, who ran a 4.49-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine, has drawn comparison to Greenlaw and certainly looked a lot like Greenlaw on the play.”

“The 49ers’ offense did not have a lot of success through the first three days of training camp, but after one of the rare big plays from the offense on Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan brought the practice to a swift conclusion.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings made the catch of the camp, thus far, with a one-handed grab in traffic on a deep crossing route.

Sam Darnold made the throw, which allowed Jennings the chance to reach up with his right hand and pluck the ball out of the air.”

“When Kyle Shanahan went over the highlights from Day 1 of practice on Thursday morning, he showed a clip of Kinlaw chasing down a screen pass from his defensive tackle position.

“Mentally, he’s in a great spot and I just love the way he’s playing: Violent hands up front, he’s getting off the ball,” Wilks said. “And the way he’s turning and running and getting after the ball is amazing. … I’m just excited for him right now and looking for him to have a great year.”

“Of course, the situation Lance finds himself in can’t be all unicorns and balloons. But the QB who was the 49ers’ unquestioned starter a year ago, before he suffered a broken ankle and unknown rookie Brock Purdy channeled Joe Montana, set the tone for his eight-minute news conference with his opening answer.”

“San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, the third of training camp. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Yeah, his thing is he’s had so many reps,” Foerster told reporters on Friday. “It is amazing, physically, that he’s one of those physical specimens that just, as time’s gone on, it doesn’t look any different. It shocks me when he comes back; it seems, to me, he moves just as well as he always has....He really loves football, so he really dives into knowing everything about a lot of things,” Foerster explained. “He’s as big a football junkie [as anyone]. He knows about all the players in the league, and he loves football. He loves this stuff. And that’s what’s helped him, too, is he just wants to be really good. He wants to do things well in the right way.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” Lance responded. “I’m very present-mind focused. Every rep, one rep at a time, one day at a time, one meeting at a time. Whatever it is, I truly believe everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to. So as long as I control what I can control, that’s all I can worry about.”

“Purdy still looks nowhere near ready to play actual football, but he also looks like the best quarterback on the team right now, which doesn’t reflect well on the quarterback room.....After Lance missed it, he spun away and dropped his head in disgust. His body language was terrible. He seemed less confident than I’ve seen him all year — I’m guessing he feels like the 49ers lied to him. All offseason, he asked for a chance to compete. And now he’s competing to be the backup quarterback — not what he had in mind. And while Darnold is throwing to starters such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Elijah Mitchell, Lance today threw only to backups — Brayden Willis, Tay Martin and Jordan Mason. I don’t understand why the 49ers won’t give Lance a fair chance to compete. What did he do to get placed on the same level as Darnold and Brandon Allen? Why wouldn’t the 49ers want to give Lance as many reps as possible after spending three first-round picks on him and getting his leg broken while running the ball? I also don’t understand why Lance isn’t fighting harder. He seems so discouraged, like he wants to get traded. But there is no trade market for him, because of days like today. You’re blowing it, Trey.”