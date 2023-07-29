49ers hire Frank Gore as Football Advisor

It wasn’t too long ago when Frank Gore was bouncing off tackles and running through defenses for the 49ers as a running back.

The 40-year-old was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Gore played 16 years in the NFL and calling him a fan favorite undermines what he meant to the Niners.

When you’re around the game for that long, that’s all you know. So, naturally, it always made sense for Gore to find a way to remain a part of football, somehow, some way. Gore was at the 49ers local pro day back in April. In May 2021, CEO Jed York called him a “quasi-scout” and an advisor to the organization.

On Saturday, it became official as the 49ers officially added Gore to their front office. His title is “Football Advisor.”

Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago pic.twitter.com/TNImCM8bxx — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2023

If Gore is half the front office member as he was a player, then he’ll climb the ranks of the front office in no time.