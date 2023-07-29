 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers hire Frank Gore as Football Advisor

One of the most prominent Niners figures from the past 20 years is joining the front office

By Kyle Posey
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It wasn’t too long ago when Frank Gore was bouncing off tackles and running through defenses for the 49ers as a running back.

The 40-year-old was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Gore played 16 years in the NFL and calling him a fan favorite undermines what he meant to the Niners.

When you’re around the game for that long, that’s all you know. So, naturally, it always made sense for Gore to find a way to remain a part of football, somehow, some way. Gore was at the 49ers local pro day back in April. In May 2021, CEO Jed York called him a “quasi-scout” and an advisor to the organization.

On Saturday, it became official as the 49ers officially added Gore to their front office. His title is “Football Advisor.”

If Gore is half the front office member as he was a player, then he’ll climb the ranks of the front office in no time.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...