Golden Nuggets: Brock Purdy ties the knot

Enjoy the holiday weekend, everybody. We’re off today and tomorrow. Go outside. Enjoy the time with your friends and family. Because you won’t be able to enjoy Twitter.

Brock Purdy is getting married.

The 23-year-old quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers announced his engagement to Jenna Brandt on Sunday. Purdy posted a photo of the proposal by the seaside in Saint Cloud, Florida, on his Instagram page.

“I love Kyle Shanahan as much as anybody, but [...] we don’t know who the quarterback’s going to be for them,” Riddick said. “And we don’t know how it’s going to work out. People still believe no matter what Geno Smith did last year, it’s like ‘well it’s Geno Smith. A broken clock can be right twice a day. He just got lucky last year, it just worked out for him.’ They don’t believe!

Kittle, meanwhile, has played 4,264 offensive snaps in 82 games, an average of 52 per contest. He’s racked up 5,254 receiving yards on 395 catches with 31 touchdowns. Suffice to say, the idea of giving Kittle a bit of a breather has been easier said than done.

“It’s not that we want to take plays off of George, because he’s one of the best players in the league and you want to have him out there, especially in critical moments,” tight ends coach Brian Fleury said. “But we also want to have the ability to function at a high level in the event that he potentially breaks a chin strap and has to come out for a few plays.”

The 49ers allocate the largest portion of their budget, a whopping 27.7 percent, to the defensive line. This might come as little surprise, but that’s the biggest immediate attention-grabber.

Other notable allocations aren’t as visually obvious, but this is a zero-sum game — the pie has finite size — and they can be identified when we add more context. Below are the 49ers’ spending totals among the position groups along with the team’s rank at each one against the rest of the NFL.

Warner came in the year after Kittle as a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. It was clear right away the 49ers had something with the BYU product. He earned the Mike LB spot and the green dot on his helmet as the defensive play caller out of training camp. Since then his ascension to becoming the best off-ball linebacker in the league has been swift. There aren’t many things Warner isn’t capable of on the field. He’s a terrific run defender and his coverage skills in the intermediate areas make San Francisco one of the most difficult defenses for modern offenses to figure out.