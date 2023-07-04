Golden Nuggets: Happy 4th y'all

“Lance also took advantage of the time off the field watching film while Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, NFL alum Greg Olsen and Kittle discussed teaching moments with the over 70 players in attendance....“Just hearing them talk in the meeting room,” Lance said. “Hearing Travis go through the freedom he has versus guys in different offenses. How they see the game, I think, is the biggest thing that I picked up.”

“The funny thing about that video was the buildup because Kyle was talking for five minutes before that video about how he’s going to hit it in that little pizza oven and we we’re like, ‘no you’re not. You’re not going to do that and there’s no way you can hit it,’” Staley explained. “And first one, first take. He didn’t stop talking about the rest of the day.”

“It’s not that we want to take plays off of George, because he’s one of the best players in the league and you want to have him out there, especially in critical moments,” tight ends coach Brian Fleury said. “But we also want to have the ability to function at a high level in the event that he potentially breaks a chin strap and has to come out for a few plays.”

“The 49ers allocate the largest portion of their budget, a whopping 27.7 percent, to the defensive line. This might come as little surprise, but that’s the biggest immediate attention-grabber...Other notable allocations aren’t as visually obvious, but this is a zero-sum game — the pie has finite size — and they can be identified when we add more context.”