Thursday thread: What’s your fandom hierarchy?

We’re still a couple of weeks away from training camp. Early July is as dry as it gets for sports. There’s baseball, some soccer, the WNBA and NBA Summer league. Which brings us to today’s question, what’s your fandom hierarchy?

Fandom and football don’t exist for me. Following the 49ers full-time makes you look at the NFL objectively. Sure, there are times in the press box where you react, but, this league is a job and I treat it as such. Our goal here is to provide as much objective coverage as we can and allow you to take the news how you’d like. Coaching high school football likely contributes to that, too.

I live in Phoenix, so basketball has gone to new heights since Kevin Durant arrived, but it’s difficult for me to take the sport seriously when their players don’t. The effort from NBA players on a nightly basis makes it easy to tune them out.

Baseball is a different story. I love it. Playing whiffle ball in the backyard every day for five summers in a row will help. So will playing in high school. But when your favorite team, the Atlanta Braves ( the most exciting team in all sports), destroys their opponents every night, it’s easy to gravitate toward their success.

I’m not alone on the staff when it comes to cheering for Florida State football. The Seminoles and the Braves are my two favorite teams in all sports. Them and the UCLA Bruins college basketball team are the only sports where I can still be a fanboy.

We have a Yankees fan on staff, but there are also the locals who breathe the Niners, Giants, Warriors, and Sharks.

Despite it being my “job,” I appreciate watching the 49ers defense. That unit would get me to watch the NBA with how hard they play. Sure, there are talented players all over the field, but watching the opposing ball-carrier make business decisions when Dre Greenlaw or Fred Warner have the inside track on a tackle will always bring a smile to my face.

What’s your answer? Let us know if you’re a diehard Warriors fan, or only casually root for specific teams in the comments.