4 players you may have forgotten about as 49ers

Many players have donned the 49ers uniform over their long history. Some are considered the best all-time at their position, some finished their storied careers as 49ers, and others are downright random players you may have forgotten about.

Here are four players that you may or may not remember:

Anthony “Spice” Adams

Adams has become an internet sensation with his comedy skits, but few remember he was drafted by the 49ers as the 57th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. The Michigan native was drafted out of Penn State as a defensive tackle.

After four seasons with the 49ers, Adams finished his career with the Chicago Bears. Nine seasons in the NFL is quite an accomplishment for any player. During his 49ers tenure, Adams totaled six sacks, 134 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and six QB hits over 58 games.

People associate Adams with comedy, and rightfully so, but playing in 121 career games is something I’m sure people forgot.

Todd Bowles

That’s right. The current head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed with the 49ers in 1991 after the Washington franchise left him unprotected. The free safety started 14 games and played in all 16 but was waived on September 1, 1992, during final roster cuts.

The New Jersey native would go on to coach the New York Jets, who play in New Jersey, for four seasons and finish with a record of 24-40 with only one winning season.

Tony Dungy

Sticking with coaches who played in the NFL, Dungy spent three seasons in the NFL and spent his final year in San Francisco as a free safety. Wearing number 27, Dungy failed to notch an interception after collecting nine over two seasons with the Steelers.

Playing in 15 games in 1979, including seven games started, Dungy finished with two fumble recoveries as stats weren’t kept on tackles at that time. Dungy would eventually make it to Canton, primarily as a coach, but it is random that he ended his playing career with the Niners.

Rod Woodson

Woodson played just one season with the 49ers in 1997. Starting 14 games, Woodson hauled in three interceptions with 48 combined tackles and a forced fumble and recovery.

Coming off a Pro Bowl selection in 1996, the then 32-year-old took his talents to San Francisco before joining the Baltimore Ravens and garnering three more Pro Bowl selections. The number 10 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft eventually became a Hall of Famer, but few remember his one season as a 49er.

Who are some players I forgot? Let us know in the comments.