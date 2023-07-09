Golden Nuggets: Nine Sundays away

“PFF’s most recent simulation has the 49ers coming in at 10.31 victories. That’s a touch under their 10.5-win total, but it’s still the fourth-highest mark in the NFL and the second-best in the NFC behind the Eagles.

Philadelphia landed third at 10.37 wins, while the Bengals had the most with 11.36, and the Chiefs were second at 11.17 wins.”

“According to Lombardi, “the average size of opposing inside receivers is increasing.” It used to be that small, quick cornerbacks were a must to keep up with short, shifty slot receivers. Bigger receivers and the continuing involvement of receiving tight ends necessitate the initiative to get bigger without losing short-area quickness. Luckily for San Francisco, Oliver provides just that: an increase in size as well as agility to work inside and close to the line of scrimmage.”

“We’re mentioning this here because in the 2022 season, with three or four players on the line of scrimmage, Nick Bosa led the NFL with 13 of his 19 total sacks. A large percentage of his league-high 31 quarterback hits, and his 48 quarterback hurries, also came without any kind of schematic help. Basically, you can line Bosa up on the edge and expect him to dominate.”

“While Hawkins can play some cornerback, it’ll be safety where he’ll fit most.”