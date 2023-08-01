Golden Nuggets: 40 days until gameday

“Free-agent acquisition Javon Hargrave took his first one-on-one snaps in a 49ers uniform. He did a nice job backing up Aaron Banks on the first, then quickly got around rookie Corey Luciano on the second. Guard Jason Poe, who’s the team’s shortest guard and who is built a lot like Hargrave, had more success in locking up the veteran defensive tackle.”

“Purdy’s arm looks fine. Like every one of the 49ers’ four QBs in this camp, Purdy’s had constant pressure in his face, which has led to a few misfires. But when the receivers have popped open in first-team reps, Purdy hasn’t missed them, including a nice line-drive toss to Christian McCaffrey down the seam on Monday after Purdy eluded the rush with a quick step forward.”

“He delivered one sparkling throw after another, completing nine of 11 pass attempts that included one throwaway under pressure.

Lance hit Danny Gray on a deep ball and threw a well-placed pass on the sideline to wide receiver Chris Conley.

During a move-the-chains period, Lance converted third-and-7 and third-and-13 passes to Ray-Ray McCloud and Tay Martin for 16 and 13 yards, respectively.”

“When the 49ers drafted Latu, I assumed he’d be a bad route runner. I was wrong. Today, he faced rookie third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown during 1-on-1 drills, and destroyed him with an out route. Made Brown run the wrong way. Unfortunately for Latu, he dropped a wide open catch. Later in practice, he fumbled. So he has a lot of room for improvement. But he also has major talent. I was wrong about him.”

“Had his best day of camp and his second good day in a row. Completed 9 of 10 pass attempts. His only incompletion was a short throw to running back Jordan Mason who never turned his head to find the ball. Which means Lance was near perfect. His best throw was a 15-yard strike over the middle to Danny Gray for a first down. Lance didn’t complete any deep passes, but he was accurate on the short to intermediate ones. And most importantly, he threw the ball in rhythm and on time. Earlier in camp he seemed hesitant and sometimes would hold the ball instead of throwing to open receivers. Today, he simply let it rip. Didn’t second-guess himself. Played with confidence. And as a result, he was the best quarterback on the field. Keep it up, Trey.”

“The most striking thing about Lance’s performance was the way he stayed in the pocket. Maybe that’s irrational confidence, knowing that he’s not going to get hit, but it didn’t seem that way. He remained patient and poised amidst pressure and often stepped up, delivering over the trenches in a way no other quarterback on the roster can.

He had dart of a throw to Danny Gray in the first set of reps and was stellar in the move-the-ball period.

Lance opened that portion by standing tall and stepping up to find Ray-Ray McCloud over the middle. Then he threw the best ball of camp on Monday to Chris Conley. It was an inch-perfect dart that just beat the tight coverage from D’Shawn Jamison. After what was deemed a sack from Kerry Hyder Jr., Lance found Tay Martin on a well-timed hitch to get the 49ers near the sticks. It set up a 55-yard field goal that Jake Moody knocked home.

The thing for Lance is that he needs to prove he can connect on out routes, balls to the flat and rollouts regularly. He has looked very shaky in those areas where Darnold has not. To beat him out, he needs to look confident and clinical there. We’ll see how he progresses in that area.”

““It’s football,” Lenoir said. “I mean, we all love each other. We are brothers. We all got one goal. It’s just first day in pads, everybody happy, juiced up, just a lot of emotion.”

“San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters before Monday’s practice, the fifth of training camp. Here is everything he had to say.”

“In many ways, Purdy, Lance and Darnold are competing against a common opponent: time.”

“General manager John Lynch said Monday that there is no concrete update on the situation, but stressed the need for patience on San Francisco’s side. He reaffirmed that he and Bosa’s rep, Brian Ayrault, will not be explicitly discussing the deal in public.”