49ers sign Taco Charlton to a one-year deal; waive S Avery Young

As the 49ers continue to work out a new deal for star edge rusher Nick Bosa, they added a former first-round pick before Tuesday’s practice. The Niners announced the signing of Taco Charlton. The corresponding move was to waive safety Avery Young.

Charlton was drafted No. 28 overall in the 2017 draft out of Michigan by the Dallas Cowboys. The former first-rounder has bounced around since then. Charlton played at least 390 snaps during his first three seasons, two of those with Dallas and another with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2020, Charlton played 90 snaps with the Chiefs, where he had 12 pressures and two sacks. In 2021, Charlton played 221 snaps with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he notched only nine pressures and one sack. Last year, with the Chicago Bears, Charlton played 67 snaps, where he had one pressure.

Aside from Bosa, the team hasn’t had Austin Bryant or Kalia Davis during their recent practices. So Charlton provides much-needed depth.

Young was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers this past year.